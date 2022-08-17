Zackery Bennington, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was placed on probation for three years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit for seven days served while his case was pending, and comply with counseling/treatment recommendations. A charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. He caused serious physical harm to a female household member on May 20.
Dustin Funk, 39, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he comply with counseling/treatment recommendations.
Brian Loe, 37, North Baltimore, appeared for sentencing on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he pay $500 restitution each to Corn City Regional Fire District and Sager Motor Sales. A second count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Emmanuel Lucas, 54, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, an unclassified felony. He was placed on probation for two years, given 365 days in CCNO with 215 days suspended and credit for two days served, fined $1,500 and given a 10-year operator's license suspension.
Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
James Doan III, 31, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, pleaded to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Jessica Ripke, 26, Mark Center, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27.
Tyson Bailey, 41, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and he was granted a request for treatment in lieu of conviction. All criminal proceedings are stayed and the defendant is to comply with the terms of the program.
Whitney Kretz, 37, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and her request for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. All criminal proceedings are stayed and the defendant is to comply with the terms of the program.
An indictment against Luciano Zepeda, 29, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
