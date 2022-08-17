Zackery Bennington, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was placed on probation for three years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit for seven days served while his case was pending, and comply with  counseling/treatment recommendations. A charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. He caused serious physical harm to a female household member on May 20.

