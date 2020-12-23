Henry Common Pleas
Nicole Cooper, 39, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on to counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control two years with conditions, including that she serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and make restitution of $1,094.18 to Shell and $165 to Circle K.
Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and comply with treatment recommendations. Charges of complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Trevor Rosene, 23, Swanton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and comply with treatment recommendations, and make $130 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. A charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he obtain a drug assessment and comply with treatment recommendations. A charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Bailey Malosh, 22, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony. He was given a 36-month prison term. The fist charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
