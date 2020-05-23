Henry Common Pleas
Dustin Currence, 41, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to be served consecutively to a 41-month term previously imposed in Williams County on separate charges (intimidation, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony). He also was fined $5,000 and given credit for 154 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Timothy Croninger, 39, McClure, was granted a request to receive treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed and he was placed on supervised probation for two years while he complies with a treatment program.
Brandon Gibson, 21, Napoleon, was granted a request to receive treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed and he was placed on supervised probation for two years while he complies with a treatment program.
