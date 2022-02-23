Samuel Williams III, 20, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to complete recommended treatment. The charge was amended from failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
Eric Konwinski, 32, McClure, appeared for sentencing on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $250 and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 174 days suspended and ordered to complete recommended treatment. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
An indictment against Kade Hefflinger, 37, Liberty Center, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
