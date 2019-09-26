• Court Results
Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Amber Wilhelm, 21, Napoleon, theft (a fifth-degree felony); Kristie Simon, 38, Deshler, one count each of theft and identity theft (both fifth-degree felonies); Geoffrey Springstead, 48, Weston, felonious assault (a second-degree felony).
William Roth, 57, McClure, appeared on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification, a third-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 16 at 9:45 a.m. Bond was set at $100,000 with no cash allowance.
Jamie Hohenberger, 42, Holgate, appeared and pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony). He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to receive substance abuse and anger management assessments from Maumee Valley Guidance Center and comply with recommendations. A charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Steven Rochefort, 29, Wauseon, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and placed on probation for two years. He also was ordered to pay $55.97 in restitution jointly and severally with Justin LeVeck, 27, Wauseon.
Mark Phillips, 41, Deshler, appeared on one count of assault on a peace officer with a specification, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. Phillips was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Bond, which has been posted, was set at $2,500.
Dillon Burdue, 24, Grand Rapids, appeared and was granted judicial release. Burdue was sentenced in February to three years in prison with credit for 212 days served on one count each of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony; failure to appear and assault on a peace officer, both fourth-degree felonies.
Dominic Simon, 21, Deshler, appeared on a charge of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Simon was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Simon was released on his own recognizance on the condition he have no contact with three named individuals.
Rachael Brough, 26, Bowling Green, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted treatment in lieu of conviction. According to the indictment, Brough possessed or used methamphetamine on or about Jan. 7.
James Hutchinson, 29, McClure, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty and a pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m. Hutchinson was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case. Napoleon Municipal Court’s order for GPS monitoring was removed.
Christopher Wallace, 36, New Bavaria, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and placed on probation for two years. According to the indictment, Wallace possessed or used methamphetamine on or about Nov. 17, 2018.
Elija Henderson, 23, Roseville, Mich., appeared on a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. A final pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., and a jury trial is set for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.
