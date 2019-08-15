Henry Common Pleas
Matthew Rhoads, 34, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27 at 10:15 a.m. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
David Skrepenski, 42, Oregon, Ohio, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27 at 2:15 p.m. The indictment alleges he stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500 from Walmart on or about June 24.
Patrick Heilman, 51, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony; and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27 at 2:45 p.m. He was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring.
