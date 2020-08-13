Henry Common Pleas

Brett Ardelean, 29, 827 Harrison Ave., Defiance, pleaded guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 106 days in CCNO with credit for 106 days served while his case was pending, and undergo an anger management assessment and follow treatment recommendations.

Dallas Guevara, 22, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.

