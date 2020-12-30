Henry Common Pleas

Makayla Okuley, 27, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Travis Schoenitz, 31, Custar, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

