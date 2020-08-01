Henry Common Pleas

Kendra Bosma, 29, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 14.

Morgan Jones, 20, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Load comments