Henry Common Pleas
Jered Evearitt, 30, McClure, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he comply with treatment recommendations of the VOA program.
Dallas Guevara, 22, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he follow mental health treatment recommendations and make $7,155 restitution to the victim.
Morgan Jones, 20, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, including that she complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program.
Jared Bauman, 25, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
