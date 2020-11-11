Henry Common Pleas
Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business, each a fifth-degree felony. His motion for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. The proceedings were stayed pending his participation in a treatment program and he was ordered to make $70 restitution to the victim. The obstructing official business charge was amended from assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. A second count of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dillon Burdue, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Logan Chilcote, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-, third- and fourth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
Seth Malosh, 24, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tanner Pritchard, 26, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trever Rosene, 23, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; theft, a third-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Joel Young, 42, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.