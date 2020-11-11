Henry Common Pleas

Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business, each a fifth-degree felony. His motion for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. The proceedings were stayed pending his participation in a treatment program and he was ordered to make $70 restitution to the victim. The obstructing official business charge was amended from assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. A second count of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Dillon Burdue, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Logan Chilcote, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-, third- and fourth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.

Seth Malosh, 24, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tanner Pritchard, 26, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trever Rosene, 23, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; theft, a third-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Joel Young, 42, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

