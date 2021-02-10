Henry Common Pleas
Tamara McCarley, 49, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to continue her treatment program.
Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and make $600 restitution to the victim. She also was fined $1,000.
Adam Eis, 41, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to money laundering, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
An indictment against Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
