Henry Common Pleas

Tamara McCarley, 49, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to continue her treatment program.

Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, pleaded guilty to  aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and make $600 restitution to the victim. She also was fined $1,000.

Adam Eis, 41, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to money laundering, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.

An indictment against Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments