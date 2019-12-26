Henry Common Pleas
Plea hearings set: William Yates Jr., 26, Napoleon, one count each of complicity to theft and obstructing justice with a specification (both fifth-degree felonies); Raziel Guerrero, 27, Napoleon, one count each of burglary and felonious assault with a specification (both first-degree felonies), one count of failure to comply (a third-degree felony).
William Roth, 57, McClure, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Roth was released on his own recognizance.
Jaimie Fouty, 33, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance.
Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with credit for 69 days served. He also was ordered to pay $350 in restitution to the victim. Three counts of theft, a fourth-degree felony and two fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
Jared Lambert, 29, Napoleon, appeared on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, both fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the heroin charge, having pleaded not guilty to the fentanyl charge Nov. 4. A pretrial hearing and a probable cause hearing on the state’s motion to revoke community control are set for Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.
Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violation of a protection order with a specification, a fifth-degree felony. The charge was amended to violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, and Bricker pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
Montize Carter, 22, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 6 at 11:15 a.m. and Carter was released on his own recognizance.
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., appeared on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all second-degree felonies; and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. A jury trial originally set for Jan. 27 was continued to March 9-11 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set at $450,000 with no cash allowance.
Ronald Beals, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on one count of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dallas Solis, 22, Defiance, appeared on a charge of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 8 at 11:15 a.m. Solis was released on his own recognizance.
Lori Edwards, 36, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Edwards was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 24 at 9:15 a.m. and Edwards was released on her own recognizance.
