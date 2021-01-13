Henry Common Pleas
John Oberdier, 32, Toledo, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to receive an anger management assessment and comply with treatment recommendations. The charge was amended from menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor, while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
William Brubaker, 57, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 8.o
Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 5.
Joel Young, 42, Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 5.
Todd Conner, 56, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Jacobs, 53, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
