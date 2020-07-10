Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and his bond was continued.

Tanya Bullock, 44, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Juan Torres, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, each a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

