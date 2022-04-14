Brenton Clements, 32, 236 Riverdale Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $150 and given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served while his case was pending. The charge was amended from attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

Dustin Funk, 39, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 20 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Matthew Rednour, 42, McClure, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 24 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

