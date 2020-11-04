Henry Common Pleas

Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Juan Torres, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $100, placed on probation for one year and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence in CCNO. A charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Jennifer Strayer, 43, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 8.

Rebecca Brubaker, 58, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.

Load comments