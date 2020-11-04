Henry Common Pleas
Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Juan Torres, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $100, placed on probation for one year and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence in CCNO. A charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jennifer Strayer, 43, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Rebecca Brubaker, 58, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.