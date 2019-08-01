Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Crystal Simmons, 47, Toledo, illegal use of food stamps/WIC (a fifth-degree felony), receiving stolen property (a first-degree misdemeanor); Mark Osborne, 44, Holgate, two counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer (both third-degree felonies), one count each of tampering with evidence (a third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in meth (a fourth-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (a third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (a fourth-degree felony), heroin possession (a fifth-degree felony); Derek Hazel, 32, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl (a fifth-degree felony)
Plea hearing set: John Brown IV, 26, Napoleon, failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence (both third-degree felonies)
Tessa Jewell, 21, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.
Alexander Salaz, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 3 at 2 p.m., and a jury trial is set for Oct. 3-4 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Stephanie Gray, 36, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal simulation, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony). She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to receive an assessment from Recovery Services and comply with all recommendations. According to the indictment, Gray possessed or used a counterfeit $100 bill on or about April 14.
Misty Smith, 36, Liberty Center, appeared on charges of trespassing in a habitation when a person is likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The case was dismissed.
Justin LeVeck, 27, Wauseon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. One count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, set for Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Timothy Knepley, 33, 30543 New Bavaria Road, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of improperly handling firearms, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to continue treatment at Maumee Valley Guidance. A charge of felonious assault with specification, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Zachary Whitten, 30, Wauseon, appeared and pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to receive an assessment at A Renewed Mind and comply with recommendations.
Elija Henderson, 23, Roseville, Mich., appeared on a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Bond was set at $150,000 with no cash allowance.
Devin Armour, 23, Napoleon, appeared on two counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, both third-degree felonies; and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 12 at 10:15 a.m. Bond was set at $51,000 with no cash allowance.
Dion Williams, 56, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of domestic violence with specification, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m., and a jury trial is set for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Williams was released on his own recognizance.
Steven Schuller, 33, McClure, appeared on a charge of failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 26 at 10:15 a.m. Schuller was released on his own recognizance.
Daniel Cook, 53, Wauseon, appeared and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The charge was amended from felonious assault with specification, a first-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. and bond was continued as previously set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.