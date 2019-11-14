Henry County Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Dominec Abbott, 24, Fremont, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (both second-degree felonies); Amber Wilhelm, 21, Napoleon, theft (a fifth-degree felony); Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers (a third-degree felony); Derek Hazel, 31, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl (a fifth-degree felony); Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, aggravated trafficking in drugs (a fourth-degree felony).

Corey Scott, 42, Grand Rapids, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from a fourth-degree felony). A restitution/sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.

Gregory Davis, 53, Deshler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and bond was continued as previously set.

Levi Young, 19, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. Young was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.

Brandon Davis, 21, Deshler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and bond was continued as previously set.

Dominic Simon, 22, Deshler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and bond was continued as previously set.

Dillon Davis, 24, Deshler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Dec. 19 at 11:15 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.

Keith Closson, 55, Napoleon, appeared on one count of failure to register a change of address/higher education, a second-degree felony. A motion hearing is set for Dec. 23, with a jury trial scheduled to begin Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Closson was released on his own recognizance.

