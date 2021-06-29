Henry Common Pleas
Jacob Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. A charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of escape, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.
