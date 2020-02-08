Henry Common Pleas
David Isaacs, Grand Rapids, was granted a motion requesting treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to comply with treatment recommendations. Criminal proceedings will be stayed.
Levi Young, Napoleon, was granted a motion requesting treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to comply with treatment recommendations. Criminal proceedings will be stayed.
Dustin Currence, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial was scheduled for Feb. 12 and bond was set at $100,000 with no 10% allowance provision.
Jeremy Diller, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was set for March 13 and a jury trial scheduled for April 13. He was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Jonathan Meek, Sturgis, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for March 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance.
