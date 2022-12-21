Alex Bostelman, 22, Lincoln Park, Mich., pleaded guilty to safecracking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 20 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and receive an assessment from Recovery Services and comply with treatment recommendations. An indictment for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Shane VonDeylen, 43, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two year with conditions, including that he serve three days in CCNO with credit for time served while his case was pending and complete counseling and/or treatment recommended by his supervising officer.
Joshua Armstrong, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Junge, 54, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Haley Kirkendall, 28, Malinta, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 7.
Ashley Krontz, 38, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Weber, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Leonard Yaworksi, 43, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
