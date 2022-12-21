Alex Bostelman, 22, Lincoln Park, Mich., pleaded guilty to safecracking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 20 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and receive an assessment from Recovery Services and comply with treatment recommendations. An indictment for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.


