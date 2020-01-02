Henry Common Pleas
Arraignment set: William Yates Sr., 26, Napoleon, aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth-degree felony).
Pretrial hearings set: Floyd Cole, 58, McClure, six counts of gross sexual imposition (all third-degree felonies), one count of gross sexual imposition (a fourth-degree felony); Amber Wilhelm, 31, Napoleon, theft (a fifth-degree felony).
Jury trial set: Robert Russell, 80, address unavailable, one count each of money laundering and theft (both third-degree felonies).
Marcos Garcia III, 30, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He was deemed eligible for treatment in lieu of conviction and pleaded guilty. He was placed on two years of supervised probation and ordered to complete treatment at A Renewed Mind.
Mark Shook, 41, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to obtain a GED and driver’s license, seek and maintain employment and comply with a child-support order.
Kimberly Shively, 28, Hamler, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor (amended from a fifth-degree felony). She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
Dominec Abbott, 24, Fremont, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison, to be served consecutive to a Hancock County sentence. Abbott also was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit. A second count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, also a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Gregory Davis, 53, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor (amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony). He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to complete an anger-management assessment through Maumee Valley Guidance and comply with all recommendations.
James Hutchinson, 29, McClure, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge was amended to negligent assault, a third-degree misdemeanor, and Hutchinson pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Kyle Carpenter, 25, Swanton, appeared on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Carpenter was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.