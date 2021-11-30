Zachary Strall, 25, McClure, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Todd Hoeffel, 50, Columbia City, Ind., pleaded not guilty to three counts of non-support of dependents, one a fifth-degree felony, the others first-degree misdemeanors. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9.

