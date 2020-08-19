Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 30.

Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 1.

