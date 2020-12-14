Jennifer Strayer, 43, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she comply with recommendations of the Center for Child and Family Advocacy following an assessment. A charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Douglas Cramer, 47, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction after pleading guilty to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The proceedings were stayed on condition he complete the intervention plan on Dec. 7, 2022, at which time the case will be dismissed.
Dennis Herman, 46, Morenci, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 along with a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on Jan. 25. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
