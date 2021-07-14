Henry Common Pleas
Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim. He also was fined $500.
Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the renewal center program and have no contact with the victim.
Dennis Stalnaker, 59, Elida, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.