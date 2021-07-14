Henry Common Pleas

Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim. He also was fined $500.

Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on  charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the renewal center program and have no contact with the victim.

Dennis Stalnaker, 59, Elida, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment against Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

