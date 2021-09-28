Henry Common Pleas
Nicholas Burks, 31, Cygnet, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Robert Chestnut, 46, Lima, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term to run concurrent with a sentence in Allen County. He also was fined $1,350 and given a 12-year operator's license suspension.
Katrina Williams, 25, Archbold, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she receive a drug/alcohol assessment and follow treatment recommendations.
Brandon Whalen, 24, Swanton, pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.
