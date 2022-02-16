Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive with a 33-month prison term reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a community control violation for a previous conviction.
Khyle May-Shaw, 21, Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A charge of criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was placed on probation for one year, given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 163 days suspended with credit for 17 days served in jail while his case was pending, given a one-year operator's license suspension and ordered to make $2,500 restitution to Trigen Industrial Services.
Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he comply with treatment recommendations.
Gavin Burns, 20, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed to give him an opportunity to comply with treatment terms.
Ricardo Valdez, 31, Holgate, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed to give him an opportunity to comply with treatment terms.
