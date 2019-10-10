• Court Results

Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Alexander Salaz, 29, Napoleon, gross sexual imposition (a fourth-degree felony); Robert Bremer, 39, Malinta, kidnapping (a first-degree felony), felonious assault (a second-degree felony).

Plea hearings set: Keith Closson, 55, Napoleon, failure to register a change of address (a second-degree felony); Mark Shook, 40, Liberty Center, nonsupport of dependents (a fifth-degree felony).

Jury trial set: Jason Brown, 41, Grelton, trafficking in marijuana (a fifth-degree felony).

Logan Fenstermaker, 19, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to re-engage in treatment through Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. He also was ordered to obtain a GED.

Dion Williams, 57, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony (amended from domestic violence with a specification, a third-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Johnny Edwards, 26, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony (amended from a charge of rape, a first-degree felony). He was sentenced to five years of community control, ordered to receive a sex-offender assessment and comply with all recommendations and is prohibited from contacting the victim. A second count of rape, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.

Willie Jones III, 23, Holgate, appeared on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Jones was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring.

Dominec Abbott, 24, Fremont, appeared on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 6 at 1:45 p.m. Abbott was released on his own recognizance.

Chrystal Corder, 37, Oregon, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony (amended from theft, a fifth-degree felony). Sentencing is set for Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Bond was continued as previously set.

David Isaacs II, 53, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Isaacs was released on his own recognizance.

