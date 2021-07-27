Alexandria Ricker, 22, 08749 Ashpacher Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments