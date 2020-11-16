Henry Common Pleas

Joanna Ferrell, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was fined $500, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence, placed on probation for one year and ordered to receive an anger management assessment through Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

