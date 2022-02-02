Nicholas Buell, 30, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.

Aaron Ivory, 32, Riverview, Fla., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 8.

Benjamin Rohdy, 48, Deshler, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.

Whitney Kretz, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 18.

Mark McMahon, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to harassment with a bodily substance and attempted trespass in a habitation, each a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed to allow him an opportunity to enter a drug treatment program.

An indictment against Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments