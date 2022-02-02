Nicholas Buell, 30, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.
Aaron Ivory, 32, Riverview, Fla., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 8.
Benjamin Rohdy, 48, Deshler, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 18.
Whitney Kretz, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 18.
Mark McMahon, 27, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to harassment with a bodily substance and attempted trespass in a habitation, each a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings were stayed to allow him an opportunity to enter a drug treatment program.
An indictment against Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.