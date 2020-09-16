Henry Common Pleas

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled Oct. 13.

Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, each a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Load comments