Zachary Minnich, 26, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years; fined $500; and ordered to undergo an anger management assessment, comply with program requirements and have no contact with the victim.

Gavin Burns, 19, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Julius Fonseca, 56, 14026 County Road 10, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kelly Jones, 33, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Federico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Justin Schieber, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Spencer Tuckerman, 33, McClure, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jason Westhoven, 46, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

