Henry Common Pleas

Kirk Brinkman, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, given a 90-day jail to be served on GPS monitoring and ordered to follow program requirements of Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Jessica Ripke, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and her request for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. The proceedings were stayed and she was ordered to comply with terms of the agreement.

Gabriel Rodriguez, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and his request for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted. The proceedings were stayed and he was ordered to comply with terms of the agreement. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

