Lyndsey Kregulka, 31, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years, given 120 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $1,350, given a three-year operator's license suspension and ordered to continue with treatment and aftercare.
Gerald Adams, 53, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 19
Travis Bickle, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Estel Bullock, 45, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and the defendant's was continued.
Tori Studer, 27, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification for forfeiture of property, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Bobby Gross, 34, Ottawa, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. All criminal proceedings were stayed pending successful completion of a treatment program.
