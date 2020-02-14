Henry Common Pleas
Kendra Bosma, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for April 2 and she was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Shelby Dotson, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 10 and Dotson was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Gary Eitzman, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 25 and he was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Jayme Etheridge, unknown address, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 16 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brittany Marroquin, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 10 and she was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
J.R. DeShaun Morris, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 25 and he was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 25 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
