Henry Common Pleas

Zachary Strall, 25, McClure, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. The theft charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.

Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was fined $100 and given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

