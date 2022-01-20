Henry Common Pleas
Zachary Strall, 25, McClure, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day sentence in CCNO and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. The theft charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was fined $100 and given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.