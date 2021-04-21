Henry Common Pleas

Christopher Hernandez, 48, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to have a domestic violence/anger management assessment through the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and comply with all recommendations.

Daniel Weder, 41, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 1.

Breanna Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Lance Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 4.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments