Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nehemiah Trice, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

