Joseph Brinkley, 35, 534 Degler St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete a batterer's treatment program.
Zackery Bennington, 27, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and bond was set at $50,000.
Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm specification, each a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and bond was set at $50,000.
Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 5 and bond was set at $10,000.
Justin Schieber, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and bond was set at $25,000.
