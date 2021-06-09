Henry Common Pleas

Todd Conner, 57, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony, and alleged that he failed to register his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

Daniel Weder, 40, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make restitution of $7,134.86 to Campbell's Soup Co. Federal Credit Union.

Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to escape and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

Aaron Ivory, 31, Riverview, Fla., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Tyler McCabe, 26, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Jack Pringle, 28, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Michael Waldvogel, 29, Cape Coral, Fla., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

