Henry Common Pleas
Michael Grossman, 57, Hudson, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $250, given two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit for two days served while his case was pending and ordered to comply with treatment recommendations. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Jason Westhoven, 46, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction. Criminal proceedings were stayed for two years on condition he comply with treatment recommendations.
Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five year with conditions, including that he complete treatment recommendations. He also was fined $2,000, given a five-year operator’s suspension and given 60 days in CCNO followed by 60 days on TAD monitoring.
Kelsey Brown, 34, Toledo, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22 and the defendant’s bond was continued.
Carlos Garcia, 51, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction. Criminal proceedings were stayed for two years on condition he comply with treatment recommendations.
Stephon Davis, 27, 2 Miraval Lane, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Heckler, 21, Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to theft and misuse of credit cards, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and his bond was continued.
Anthony Lawrence, 35, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and his bond was continued.
Omar Lawrence, 33, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and his bond was continued.
