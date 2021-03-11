Henry Common Pleas

Aimee Cochran, 27, Defiance, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and the proceedings were stayed on condition she comply with terms of her drug treatment program.

Ponder Edmonson, 35, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments