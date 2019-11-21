Henry Common Pleas

Set for pretrial hearings: Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, aggravated trafficking in drugs (a fourth-degree felony); Kimberly Shively, 28, Hamler, obstructing justice (a fifth-degree felony).

Garrett Simon, 38, Hamler, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge was amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and bond was continued as previously set.

Load comments