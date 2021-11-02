Henry Common Pleas
Brandon Whalen, 24, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 134 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Taylor Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term, fined $5,000, given a two-year operator's license suspension and ordered to pay $290 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Austin Meyer, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 90-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to continue with counseling. The charge was amended from improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Jeremy Prisk, 41, Custar, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay restitution of $699.94 to the victim. The charge was amended from discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited promises with a firearm specification, a third-degree felony. A charge of cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Zachary Minnich, 26, Delta, pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Nicholas Kesler, 33, McComb, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and bond was set at $40,000 cash.
