• Court Results
Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, one count each of burglary and felonious assault with a specification (both first-degree felonies), one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification (a third-degree felony); Scott Michael, 41, Napoleon, one count each of felonious assault with a specification (a first-degree felony), aggravated menacing (a fifth-degree felony) and endangering children (a first-degree misdemeanor); Elija Henderson, 23, Roseville, Mich., counterfeiting (a third-degree felony).
Matthew Rhoads, 34, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Ryan Strayer, 37, Liberty Center, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted trespassing, a fifth-degree felony. The charge was amended from trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control with credit for 20 days jail served and ordered to pay $785 in restitution. Authorities allege that Strayer attempted to trespass in a residence when a person was present or likely to be present on or about Nov. 5. A charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Corey Scott, 41, Grand Rapids, appeared on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 12-13 at 9 a.m., and a final pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set. The charge alleges that between Jan. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017, Scott stole money and retail items valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000 from Howard's Auto Parts/Howard's Motor Sales.
Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, appeared for a bond hearing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance, and a jury trial is set for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. The charge alleges that Wilson passed, uttered, sold, purchased, concealed or transferred three counterfeit $20 bills on or about March 10.
