Henry Common Pleas
Zebadith Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and a suspended $750 fine. The charge was amended from improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Logan Malinowski, 28, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for five years and given a 30-day jail sentence with credit for five days previously served while his case was pending.
Zachary Minnich, 26, Delta, pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.
Benjamin Rohdy, 47, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.
Samuel Williams III, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and bond was set at $5,000 cash.
James Zimmerman, 53, Archbold, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing will be scheduled following a competency evaluation. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
