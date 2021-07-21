Henry Common Pleas
Brent Reynolds, 55, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and placed on probation for three years. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Feb. 22 he caused serious physical harm to another man.
Bobby Gross, 34, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Todd Meier, 45, Holland, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kelly Moore, 44, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 and a personal-recognizance bond was granted.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Christopher Fay, 37, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed as he enters a period of drug treatment for two years.
Travis Schoenitz, 31, Custar, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed as he enters a period of drug treatment.
An indictment against Joshua Grimes, 33, 21796 Parkview Drive, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
